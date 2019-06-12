EBMUD

EBMUD votes to approve 13 percent increase in water rates over next 2 years

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The board of the East Bay Municipal Utility District says it's a vital investment in the future, a way to safeguard a water system that serves 1.4 million people daily.

But for some, the district's latest water rate increase is just another slap in the face.

"Part of our job is to make sure we don't have those pipelines breaking," said EBMUD Director John Coleman, who represents much of central Contra Costa County.

The EBMUD board voted to approve a two-year hike of nearly 13 percent to raise $65 million to pay for ongoing computer upgrades and replacement of an aging infrastructure, including the replacement of pipes dating back as much as 100 years.

This photo is an example of a 4" EBMUD pipe, circa 1940.

This photo is an example of a 4" EBMUD pipe, circa 1940.



"The crews that we're adding are going to help us reach our goal of 20 miles of pipe replaced per year, and that's a doubling over a couple years ago," explained EBMUD Finance Director Sophia Skoda.

Rates will increase 6.5 percent this year and then another 6.25 percent next year.



The average household will see its monthly bill increase $3.62 this year and $3.73 next year.

"We're just trying to live. Water is a nature resource. Not something that should have a dollar amount attached, That's not how God intended it to be," said Esther Alene Mathews, an opponent of the rate hikes.

Wastewater rates will also go up by about 4 percent per year. The rate increase will go into effect on July 1, but customers won't likely actually see it on their bills until the end of the summer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandwaterebmud
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EBMUD
EXCLUSIVE: Moraga homeowners say EBMUD knew 2016 catastrophic slide was possible
Moraga residents seek answers from EBMUD over landslide damages
Bay Area water officials working to safeguard systems in case of quake
Oakland residents deal with muddy mess after car hits fire hydrant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News