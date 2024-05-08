Water main break in Richmond causes street flooding

Crews in Richmond work to shut off water after a main break flooded streets and say they believe the problem is a 12-inch cast iron pipe.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A water main break in Richmond has flooded streets Wednesday morning, officials say.

East Bay Municipal Utility District got the call at 5:20 a.m. about the water main break on 45th St. and Carlson.

Streets are flooded and the fire department is on scene as crews work to shut off the water.

EBMUD says they believe the problem is a 12-inch cast iron pipe.

EBMUD will determine how long it will take to fix and how many customers will be without water while repairs are being made.

