DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --Two Bay Area letter carriers allege they were sexually harassed at work.
Since 2003 Phyu Castillo has reported to the Daly City Post Office to do her job as a letter carrier.
"Rain or shine," said Castillo.
For much of that time Castillo says she was verbally and physically sexually harassed by her co-worker Ron Caluag. Caluag later became a supervisor.
Castillo says the worst incident happened in September of 2017.
"He tried to grab me and he tried to kiss me and I tried to push him," said Castillo.
"I wanted to tell somebody but I'm scared to," she continued.
Until Castillo says she learned she wasn't alone.
"He told me he love me, he like me, he want to go out with me," said May Thin Zar.
Zar says Caluag also tried to force himself on her at work.
"He tried to kiss my hair, he tried to kiss my face, he tried to ... all my body," said Zar.
"I feel scared," Zar continued.
Both women filed Equal Employment Opportunity complaints. According to the attorney for both women, the EEO investigated but did not substantiate their claims.
"So I step up, and yet nothing happened. Here I am," said Castillo.
Both have now filed a Title VII discrimination and harassment complaint against the Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service.
Caluag is not named as a defendant, but is named in the complaint.
"Under federal law there isn't an ability to name an individual harasser as a party," said Katherine Wutchiett, an attorney with Legal Aid At Work.
ABC7 News reached out to Caluag. He said he did not want to be interviewed.
"It's not right for us. I want to feel safe and I want to feel comfortable working there," said Castillo.
In an emailed statement, the spokesperson for the United States Postal Service said, "We don't comment on pending litigation."
Wutchiett says the women tell her Caluag is now working at a different post office in San Francisco.
Both women are also still working for the US Postal Service.
They tell ABC7 News they're hopeful they'll inspire others to speak out.
Legal Aid at Work has a hotline for victims of sexual harassment. It is 888-864-8335.