Former Oakland homeless couple gets invited to Warriors Game 5

OAKLAND (KGO) -- A homeless couple, once on the streets, now has a place to live thanks to the generosity of a man living in one of the East Bay's most affluent neighborhoods.Watching the warriors take on the Rockets in game 5 at Oracle Arena was the last place Greg Dunston and Marie McKinzie ever thought they'd be doing."Awesome! I never dreamed I'd be at a playoff game," said Greg Dunston.Only three Months ago, Greg and Marie were homeless-- living on the streets of Oakland.That is until a man saw their story, profiled by the Chronicle and offered them a place to live free of charge at his home located inside a pricey East Bay zip code-- Piedmont."You'd never think someone with a heart like that existed in the world," said Dunston.Marie and Greg have settled in but they say the transition wasn't easy. At first, some Piedmont neighbors weren't very welcoming.But on Wednesday, the couple got invited to the game, by the Warriors.They got a VIP behind the scenes tour of Oracle and they even got to meet point guard Quinn Cook before the game."It's an honor and privilege to have them here..their story inspires all of us," said Melanie Moore, Warriors VP of Community Relations.Greg and Melanie say there are still Challenges ahead, they hope to become self-sufficient and set out on their own soon but for now, they're enjoying their favorite team in person."I love the Warriors, been a fan all my life," said Marie McKinzie.