Government shutdown reaches Muir Woods in Marin County

Everything seems to be the same at Muir Woods in Marin County during the government shutdown, except for the people.It's a good place to escape the political turmoil until you realize that the park is now part of it. On Monday, it was not open for business, thanks to the shutdown."I think I might jump the fence and walk in," said one woman who was visiting from Alabama.Larry and Peter Rizzo were visiting from South Carolina. "I think it is sad they are fighting over little stuff, closing all the parks. It's crazy," Larry said. "It should be about government, not individual beliefs and policies," said Peter.With the National Park Service nowhere to be found, D.C.'s battle over a border wall manifested in the forms of a blocked parking lot, signs that read 'closed', no entry fees, a naked flagpole and empty walkways.