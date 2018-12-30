GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Partial government shutdown hitting some Bay Area National Parks hard

Day nine of the Partial Government Shutdown is having an increased impact on Bay Area holiday vacations. Our National Parks have been forced to restrict even more access to some amazing sites as Federal funding is frozen.

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Day nine of the Partial Government Shutdown is having an increased impact on how folks in the Bay Area are spending their holiday vacations.

Our National Parks have been forced to restrict even more access to some amazing sites as Federal funding is frozen.

"It's disappointing," said Diana Feil-Sharma.

The Sharma family was ready for a holiday adventure at the Pt. Reyes National Seashore, until they started reading the all the posted signs.

Even more public bathrooms are closed and off limits because maintenance workers have been furloughed. The visitor's center also remains closed.

"It's disappointing we came to give our little one a lesson and show the in-laws what we have in our backyard, sad to see we can't do that," said visitor Diana Feil-Sharma.

Hiking trails are open but garbage is starting to pile in some trash cans. Park visitors are urged to plan ahead.

"We advise the public to use facilities before you arrive and please haul out any garbage you bring in," said Pt. Reyes National Seashore spokesperson John Dell'Osso.

"I feel bad for all the employees who can't work and can't get paid," said Hannah Berkman from Oakland.

In Bolinas, there was a traffic and parking nightmare.

Access to the Palo Marin trail head and parking lot was closed due to the shutdown, which forced more than 100 people to park on both sides of a small road and hike in.

"It's a beautiful day, it's a shame the access is closed. So many people would enjoy this," Javier Ordonez from Mill Valley said.

