TRASH TRACKER: Interactive map lets you see where the trash is piling up due to government shutdown

trash overflowing due to government shutdown. Jan. 2, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said it could take weeks to resolve the government shutdown.

It's been 12 days without pay for some federal workers and the trash and full toilets are forcing some national parks to close all access to the public.

At the Lands' End trail in San Francisco garbage continues to pile up.

We have compiled a map with photos of spots around San Francisco that are having issues with trash overflowing. To see where it's clean and where we've found issues take a look at our Trash Tracker Map below:

