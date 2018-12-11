METALLICA

Heavy metal band Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Central Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. --
The legendary heavy metal band -- Metallica -- gave Fresno more than a great show over the weekend at the Save Mart Center.

The Bay Area rockers' non-profit foundation also helped feed local families.

RELATED: Post Malone tweets pictures with Metallica members after Fresno concert

The members of Metallica tweeted out this message on Monday:

"Thank you to all the fans at #MetInFresno for raising this money with us."



The Central California Food Bank says this donation will help provide 70,000 meals in their community.

"What a way to end 2018 on the road!"

The donation totaled $10,000.

Metallica's "All Within My Hands" Foundation is focused on helping communities which have supported the band for years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfood bankmetallicadonationscharitiescaliforniaFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Post Malone tweets pictures with Metallica members after Fresno concert
METALLICA
Post Malone tweets pictures with Metallica members after Fresno concert
Metallica rocks San Francisco food bank
Castro Valley Metallica fans propose day to honor late bassist
Band Together 2 North Bay wildfire relief concert to take place tonight in SF
More metallica
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Sheriff's deputies take deserving kids holiday shopping in Richmond
Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate
TL Museum releases new book, exhibit celebrating the neighborhood's nightlife heyday
More Society
Top Stories
No suspicious package, device found after scare at Facebook building in Menlo Park
Dense fog returns Wednesday creating hazardous driving conditions
Whistle blower's charges against SF DA leads to federal investigation.
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions tomorrow
Woman gives $300, flees after dog attack in New Jersey
Man helps woman having seizure on flight from Houston
Mother sentenced 28 years for starving 5-year-old stepson
Show More
Mavericks organizers drop another hint that surf contest could go Monday
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
Was the moon landing faked? Common arguments behind conspiracy theories
Post Malone tweets pictures with Metallica members after Fresno concert
Google's Sundar Pichai testifies on Capitol Hill
More News