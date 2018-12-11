METALLICA

Post Malone tweets pictures with Metallica members after Fresno concert

Rapper Post Malone tweeted out pictures of him with Metallica band members after their concert in Fresno last weekend. (Twitter/PostMalone)

Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. --
As if one legendary rock band isn't cool enough, last weekend Fresno was blessed with a double celebrity musical appearance.

RELATED: Heavy metal band Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Central Valley

At Metallica's performance at the Save Mart Center on Sunday night, among the throng of Central Valley fans rocking out to the heavy metal band was rapper Post Malone.

Apparently, the admiration was mutual. After the show, Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett posted a photo of the two backstage with the caption, "They call him @PostMalone. Hope you enjoyed the show man #MetInFresno "



Not long after that, Post Malone tweeted out the picture with Hammett, along with a selfie with an intense Lars Ulrich, Metallica's drummer, and a photo with a grinning James Hetfield, the lead vocalist.

According to reports, audience members at the Metallica show spotted singer-songwriter-rapper Post Malone and his distinctive tattoos and couldn't resist clicking pictures with him as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmetallicamusicrock musicHard Rockconcertperforming artsFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Heavy metal band Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Central Valley
METALLICA
Heavy metal band Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Central Valley
Metallica rocks San Francisco food bank
Castro Valley Metallica fans propose day to honor late bassist
Band Together 2 North Bay wildfire relief concert to take place tonight in SF
More metallica
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
Travel from San Jose to Las Vegas on the cheap
'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' top Critics' Choice nods
Music historian gives insight into 'Baby It's Cold Outside'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
No suspicious package, device found after scare at Facebook building in Menlo Park
Dense fog returns Wednesday creating hazardous driving conditions
Whistle blower's charges against SF DA leads to federal investigation.
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions tomorrow
Woman gives $300, flees after dog attack in New Jersey
Man helps woman having seizure on flight from Houston
Mother sentenced 28 years for starving 5-year-old stepson
Show More
Mavericks organizers drop another hint that surf contest could go Monday
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
Heavy metal band Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Central Valley
Was the moon landing faked? Common arguments behind conspiracy theories
Google's Sundar Pichai testifies on Capitol Hill
More News