Rock On: Bay Area's Metallica celebrates 40 years, San Francisco declares 'Metallica Day'

This weekend, the heavy metal band is celebrating a big anniversary by taking over the city with popup concerts, acts of kindness and charity.
After all, they are heavy metal royalty.
From their hit "Enter Sandman" to performing with the San Francisco Symphony, Metallica has done it all. And it all started in San Francisco 40 years ago.
"I want to declare this Metallica Day in San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed.
The legendary band is celebrating its 40th anniversary by basking in the praise of the city they love.
"Our hearts and souls, sense of belonging will always be San Francisco, and Metallica and SF, will always be synonymous with each other," said Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.
"I'm happy to sit here with Lars and celebrate this moment with you all," said Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo.
Metallica is taking over the city this weekend with live music, even a block party on Valencia Street and other events to give back to their community.
"Part of this Metallica experience and takeover, includes supporting small businesses, and a clean up at the beach," said Mayor Breed.
It all culminates with two weekend concerts at Chase Center.
Mayor Breed says fans from around the world are coming for the events and helping to restart the local economy.
"Metallica means everything to me, I've travelled the world to see them," said Metallica fan Frank Drewniak from Austin.
The band says thanks to the fans, and as for retirement- don't even say it.
"We're just getting started, all our best years are ahead, " said Ulrich.
