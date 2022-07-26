How to stream Lollapalooza 2022 music festival live on Hulu: Schedule, lineup and more

J-Hope, one of the members of K-pop sensation BTS, will headline Lollapalooza 2022 on Sunday night after Doja Cat had to drop out.

CHICAGO -- Even if you can't make it to Grant Park in Chicago for Lollapalooza this weekend, you can still enjoy the festival live on Hulu.

For the second year, Hulu is Lollapalooza's official streaming partner and will offer subscribers live streams of select performances as they happen in addition to behind-the-scenes content. Click here to watch the live stream beginning Thursday if you are a Hulu subscriber or learn how to sign up.

This year's festival takes place from July 28-31. Hulu's offerings will include one live stream on Thursday and two separate feeds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Live content will be available between 1 p.m. and 11 pm CT each day.

Headliners currently on the live stream schedule, which is subject to change, include Metallica, Don Toliver, Machine Gun Kelly, J. Hope (of BTS), Kygo and more. Click here to see the full schedule of performances that will be live streamed.

In addition to Lollapalooza, Hulu also announced earlier this year that it is the official streaming partner for Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June and the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October for 2022 and 2023. It marks the first time that one platform has secured the streaming rights to stream all three festivals.

