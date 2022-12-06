CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Metallica warns fans of impostor crypto scams, Robinhood launches IRAs on app

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Metallica warns fans about fake livestreams and crypto scams

Metallica recently announced a new album and world tour - and scammers are trying to profit off fans' excitement.

Metallica took to Facebook Monday to warn followers of fake YouTube livestreams that use a QR code to link unsuspecting fans to phony cryptocurrency giveaways. "In the wake of last week's exciting news of our new song, new album, and new tour, unfortunately the ugly side of social media made an appearance," wrote the band in a post.

The YouTube videos purport to be new interviews with the band, with full plays of the upcoming album "72 Seasons," due out next April. However the interviews use old footage taken from promotions in 2020 and 2021, and promote fake "Metallica Crypto giveaways."

The band noted that all of their social media accounts are verified, and urged fans to double-check the name of any channel or account offering Metallica content to ensure they're not being taken in by an impostor.

Investment app Robinhood announces launch of retirement accounts on platform

Robinhood, the investment and crypto trading app, has announced a new product on its platform: Individual Retirement Accounts, better known as IRAs.

While IRAs have long been a common way for folks to put money away for their older age, this is the first time Robinhood has forayed into retirement investing. Robinhood's CEO, Vlad Tenev, cited the fact that many younger workers don't have access to 401(k)s through their employers as a reason for the offering. "Today, you're seeing an increasing number of people doing contract work, part-time work, gig-economy work. They just don't have access. We wanted to bring that to everyone, no employer needed," said Tenev.

Robinhood is even offering 1% matching for qualifying contributions, which could mean an extra $65 in the pockets of workers under the age of 50 who contribute the maximum allowed amount to their IRA.

Early signups for the accounts start Tuesday, with full access for all beginning in January.

Google Search now uses continuous scrolling to show more results

Clicking (almost) a thing of the past on Google Search.

Google on Monday announced they were reformatting their search engine results page, offering a "continuous scroll" instead of having users click onto further pages of results. Users will be able to scroll through the equivalent of the first six pages of results before having to click on "See more" at the bottom of the page.

Google rolled out continuous scroll for its mobile app in October 2021.

According to Google, most users view the first four pages of results for their queries.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

READY TO CONTACT 7 ON YOUR SIDE?



EMAIL US AT 7OYS@KGO-TV.COM

Please note the address uses the letter "O", not zeros.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live