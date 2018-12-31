FIREWORKS

Heavy winds in San Francisco impact NYE fireworks show preparations

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews were rocked a bit by the high winds in San Francisco on New Year's Eve, but that didn't stop them from prepping the fireworks for the big night. (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The wind has calmed somewhat since Monday morning, but it's still whipping in downtown San Francisco. It presented some challenges for the crews preparing the fireworks for the city's New Year's Eve show.

Jeff Thomas, show producer for Pyro Spectaculars, and his team were pushing through the elements on New Year's Eve. The wind was out in full force.

Thomas' crew balanced on top of a barge in the San Francisco Bay with wires and tools to get fireworks ready to blast over the Embarcadero for the big New Year's Eve show.

VIDEO: New Year's Eve fireworks in San Francisco

The barge was rocking enough to give someone motion sickness.

"It's a bit windier than normal," Thomas said. "A little choppy I guess you would say, the barge, our launch platform is moving around quite a bit."

Thomas said they may use two boats instead of just one to hold the barge in place about 1,000 feet out from Pier 14 during the fireworks show.

RELATED: Windy New Year's Eve sends trees toppling, Bay Area crews scrambling

"We've coordinated with the Coast Guard," Thomas said "We want to keep it in that position. It's the optimal position to be in. But, if we need to move it because of the wind, then we'll do so."

At the Embarcadero, it was pretty much impossible for the wind to go unnoticed.

"I wonder what it's going to be like with the fireworks," said San Jose resident Tau O'Sullivan.

VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world

Thomas assured ABC7 News that the wind shouldn't impact the 15-minute fireworks show. It's slated to feature around 4,700 different effects.

"I remember last year we had a group of friends come down they said it was just phenomenal," said San Mateo resident Wendy Hunter.

The fire department will be on hand just in case there are any issues, but they're more concerned about recreational usage.

VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world

"With the winds, if you do use fireworks or those by-products, they could carry off into your neighbor's yard," Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Fireworks can lead to a fire. They are also illegal in San Francisco.

Take a look at more stories and videos about New Year's Eve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybay area eventssan francisco bayfireworksnew year's evenew year's eve eventweatherwindSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIREWORKS
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: NYE fireworks in San Francisco
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
OPD on high alert for impaired drivers, gunfire on New Year's Eve
Bay Area residents offered free public transportation for New Year's Eve
More fireworks
SOCIETY
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: NYE fireworks in San Francisco
Ways to celebrate NYE in San Francisco
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
More Society
Top Stories
Ways to celebrate NYE in San Francisco
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
BART says person killed on tracks at Castro Valley station
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: NYE fireworks in San Francisco
Windy New Year's Eve sends trees toppling, Bay Area crews scrambling
Cailf. to become first state to ban non-shelter pet sales in stores
Bay Area residents offered free public transportation for New Year's Eve
OPD on high alert for impaired drivers, gunfire on New Year's Eve
Show More
1 person dies after boat capsizes near Sausalito
Warriors star follows through on gift of Curry 6 shoes for Napa girl
Democrats unveil package of bills that would reopen federal government
Federal workers suing Trump administration over government shutdown
SF emergency teams prepped for busy New Year's Eve
More News