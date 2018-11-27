SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --California brewers are coming together to help victims of the Camp Fire.
Sierra Nevada and several other breweries will brew a "Resilience IPA" on Giving Tuesday.
The full name of the beer is Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.
Fountainhead Brewing Company in Sacramento is among those brewing this beverage to contribute to the Sierra Nevada Brewery Camp Fire Relief Fund.
All money received from sales of this beer will go to this fund.
So help yourself to a beer, and help a good cause.
