Illegal fireworks spark concern among East Bay residents for Independence Day celebrations

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, neighbors and firefighters are on edge, concerned some celebrations on the Fourth of July will bring danger from illegal fireworks.Oakland Police and Fire departments, made a plea via a public service announcement in hopes of a safe 4th of July, urging residents not to use illegal fireworks.But many neighbors already know what's coming. The sound of Illegal fireworks going off all night long."It's crazy, boom, loud explosions it's nuts," said one Oakland resident.Trevor Fowler and his son Bryce live near Lake Merritt, they'll be staying home on the 4th."There's lots of fireworks action, now and then you'll hear gunshots," said Fowler.Some displays from last year in Contra Costa County in 2018 looked professional but illegal.Some fireworks have started fires.Steve hill from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says it's all hands on deck for the Fourth. A wet winter and spring has increased fire danger."So we have almost twice the fuel load to burn that we had a year ago on this date," said Hill.The Alameda County Sheriff's Department tweeted a picture Wednesday of more than 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized since Monday.In Oakland, officials are urging people to drop off illegal fireworks in bins located in some fire stations. Police say they will issue citations to anyone caught with illegal fireworks and will confiscate any fireworks they find.