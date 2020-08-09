Live music is back, bands perform at Alameda County Fairgrounds

"We have been stuck inside for a while. It's always a good excuse to get outside and listen to some live music!" says Klaus, who lives in Mountain View. "It's better than nothing. It's that sense of community that we all need."
San Jose local, Ryan Scripps, who gained fame as a contestant on season 13 of the "The Voice," was the first of three acts. He ignited the crowd, performing some of the songs that he sang on the show.
Event organizers told the crowd that the Alameda County Fairgrounds is the only venue in the Bay Area that is currently allowed to host concerts.
Here is how it works: It costs $120 per vehicle. You can bring as many people as there are seat belts in your car. Klaus and crew are group of six. Each vehicle is parked in a marked area with space to sit outside, eat and dance.
RELATED: Coronavirus impact: One of America's first 'socially distant' concert gives glimpse into future of live events
"You have your own space, you're not super cramped, so it's kind of nice to tailgate and do this sort of thing. So, it's really fun," says Mahoney, who lives in San Ramon.
There are also $130 and $150 packages available. And everyone can bring their own food and drinks.
"It makes it so much nicer, because you're not stuck drinking really expensive beer (sold by vendors)," says Cambrielle Heon, who lives in Livermore. "Yeah, we want to be able to promote local businesses, but at the same time, we are all trying to save money."
While many may be trying to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic, co-promoter Alex Moran, with Spider Ranch Productions, says that he is struggling to make a money with this type of concert set-up.
RELATED: Bay Area musician Andrew St. James plays drive-by concerts during COVID-19 pandemic
The fairgrounds has space for 200 cars, but sold just over 60 spots for Friday night's show. Even if it were a sellout, Moran says they only make enough money to cover expenses and pay the bands.
"The entertainment business, we got shut down before anybody got shut down. Guys were like, 'I might have to go home to mom and dad in Iowa.' We can't have that. So, let's do something for me to put you back on the payroll and get you to work," says Moran.
But he says he knows these concerts are important for fans and the musicians.
"I think we are providing a public service, frankly. Give people an outlet, a place to go, it's safe," says Moran.
Announcements were made about social distancing and reminding people to wear masks. Staff walked the fields to make sure everyone complied - part of the new normal.
"It's totally the new normal. So, as long as they make it safe for everybody. We are totally wiling to get outside and have fun," says Heon.
The next concert series at the Alameda County Fairgrounds is August 14 and 15 with Tom Petty and ZZ Top cover bands.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic