Bay Area musician Andrew St. James plays drive-by concerts during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Live music doesn't have to be canceled during the novel coronavirus pandemic. A Bay Area musician, Andrew St. James has been performing in random San Francisco neighborhoods, bringing live concerts to where you live.
Andrew St. James joined Reggie Aqui on Midday Live to talk about his new musical venture -- putting on performances in a way that is safe amid the pandemic.
"Out of extreme boredom. After sitting around the house for two months doing nothing, there comes a point where you have to just do it with what you got," he said.
COVID-19 DIARIES: Shelter in place with Bay Area-based musician Michael Franti's virtual concerts
Andrew St. James takes direct messages on Instagram and he tries fit in a whole bunch of stops in one day, he said.
"It's been really incredible, people have been overwhelmingly positive and glad that we've been coming around," Andrew explained. "It's been a relief to see how responsible people have been, kind of staying away from each other and keeping distance."
Andrew was apprehensive at first and was worried about noise complaints, but he said the experience has been overall very therapeutic.
"It's extremely therapeutic, in many ways. I think that a lot of my friends, a lot of people in the art community, nightlife community, have been pretty much stripped of any ability to do what their looking for, or do anything regarding performance, so it's nice to get out and be seen."
Andrew and his band have been all throughout San Francisco and Oakland and hope to play for people in the North Bay and South Bay soon.
PORCH CONCERTS: Alameda neighborhood turns their porches into stages amid the pandemic
His next performance can be viewed on Wednesday night where his band, Fast Times, will be performing their latest single, "Tuesday Night" on Rickshaw Stop's Instagram at 7 p.m.
The livestream will benefit both the Rickshaw Stop and Oakland nonprofit Hip Hop For Change.
You can learn more about the upcoming event here.
Bay Area musician Andrew St. James plays drive-by concerts during COVID-19 pandemic
LIVE NATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More