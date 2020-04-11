Coronavirus California

Shelter in place with Bay Area-based musician Michael Franti's virtual concerts -- COVID-19 Diaries

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Musicians dedicate their lives to performing, traveling, and being on stage, so what happens when their concert tours are shut down because of the novel coronavirus?

Michael Franti, a Bay Area-based singer, songwriter and activist, is facing difficult times.

Franti is currently residing in Bali during the crisis, where he and his family are taking this time to focus on what matters.

"The great thing that we've discovered as a family is that there's always a positive side to everything that you perceive as a challenge. And this has been a great challenge for me, I'm a very social person. I'm a hugger. I like to be around people," Franti said.

COVID-19 DIARIES: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic

"As a family, we've really thought of how can we turn this into an opportunity to come out the other side of this even better than we were," Franti explained, "How can we become closer as a marriage? How can we become closer as a family with our baby ties? How can we really focus on our health in a meaningful way?"

To help pass the time in quarantine, Michael and his family are performing concerts on Facebook called, "The Franti's Stay at Home Concert World Tour."

The Franti family creates videos featuring singing, dancing, and cooking ideas to share a message of hope during this uncertain time. They hope to provide a positive example for finding joy and happiness regardless of the circumstance.

COVID-19 Diaries is an ABC7 Originals limited series that shares the personal stories of Bay Area people as we work together to cope with coronavirus and re-define what it means to live in the San Francisco Bay Area.

