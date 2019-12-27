Man on electric unicycle joins holiday commuters on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man on an electric unicycle was spotted among holiday commuters on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge.This photo was sent to ABC 7 News over Instagram the day after Christmas. It shows a rider on an electric unicycle, holding a cup, and what looks like a GoPro camera with no helmet.The CHP says they weren't aware of any reports of this incident, but want to remind people it's against the law. If it's not a motor vehicle or a motorcycle, it cannot be on the freeway.It's not the first time someone was photographed on a small electric vehicle on the Bay Bridge.Another man was seen wearing no helmet and riding an e-scooter on the lower deck of the bridge during rush-hour last Halloween.