Wait, what? Motorized scooter during rush hour on Bay Bridge

What did I just see on the bay bridge? pic.twitter.com/lSYej8ttXk — Grace Vorreuter (@gracevorreuter) October 31, 2019

also he used the carpool lane to get on at 2nd and Bryant 🤣 — Grace Vorreuter (@gracevorreuter) October 31, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This video is going to leave you saying, "Wait. What?"Twitter user Grace Vorreuter from Berkeley was just riding along the Bay Bridge at rush hour, minding her own business, when she saw someone on a scooter, in the slow lane of the lower deck of the Bay Bridge.Grace says this person used the carpool lane at Bryant and Second Streets to get onto the bridge.Sadly, this is not the first time we've seen scooters on the Bay Bridge.In May of 2018, we saw two motorized scooter riders on the bridge, snarling traffic.The CHP told us it's completely illegal-- if it's not a motor vehicle or a motorcycle, it cannot be on the freeway.