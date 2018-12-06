SOCIETY

Marin County non-profit launches Project KEEP to help foster children

This photo taken in Marin County, Calif. shows backpacks prepared by Project KEEP on Thursday, Dec. 06, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Timothy Didion
MARIN CO., Calif. (KGO) --
Plenty of kids head off to school with stuffed backpacks, but rarely do they make the same difference as packs handed out by a Marin County non-profit called AdvoKids.

The legal advocacy group has launched a program to provide foster children with backpacks filled with essential items. Everything from toys to toothpaste, to books and school supplies is tucked in the packs.

The program is known as Project "KEEP," for Kids Essential Emergency Packs. Organizers say many arrive in the foster care system with little more than the clothes on their backs.

"There's a gift card in each one in case they need to run out to Target and get themselves something. And there's a blanket in every one to kind of give them some comfort. And the teddy bears, even in the teenage bags, which I'm sure they don't appreciate, but it's our gesture to say, here you can have something to snuggle," says Carol Ihlenburg, Project KEEP Co-Coordinator.

Project KEEP is run by volunteers who coordinate with Children and Family Services in Marin County.

If you're interested in helping, there are links to the program at www.advokids.org.
