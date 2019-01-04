BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Marin County woman helping keep parks clean amid government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

We're enduing the second longest government shutdown in history and, with the hands of federal workers tied, ordinary people are starting to chipping in. (KGO-TV)

By
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
We're enduing the second longest government shutdown in history, and with the hands of federal workers tied, ordinary people are starting to chip in.

Perhaps by now you've heard about all the trash piling up in national parks.

TRASH TRACKER: Interactive map lets you see where the trash is piling up due to government shutdown

Well, Amy Brayton heard about it too. She owns Green Hauling,based in Novato.


They've been bringing their trucks into the Point Reyes National Seashore, emptying the overflowing garbage cans, and hauling the smelly mess away. She did it again Friday with employee Presley Balestreri.

This is hard, dirty work, and they are not charging the government a dime.

"Somebody has to do it," said Amy. "All that garbage was hurting the environment."

RELATED: Partial government shutdown hitting some Bay Area National Parks hard

This not-so-easy act of volunteerism is an example of people who make this nation a wonderful sum of its parts.

Now, some park visitors who see them hard at work are wanting to volunteer as well.

Read more about the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygovernment shutdowngovernmentpoliticsnational park servicecommunityvolunteerismenvironmenttrashgarbagedonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpmarin countybuilding a better bay areaPoint ReyesNovato
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Garbage starting to pile up in National Parks due to government shutdown
Partial government shutdown impacting Bay Area businesses
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Government shutdown impacting air traffic controllers
TRASH TRACKER: Map shows where the trash is piling up due to government shutdown
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Oakland city leader praise community-led initiatives for drop in crime
What holiday trash can and can't be recycled
Banks stop offering mortgages for homes at former Naval shipyard in SF
Square leases landmark building, poised to be the largest tech business in Oakland
More building a better bay area
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Pegi Young, musician and activist, dead at 66
More Society
Top Stories
Warriors install first seats at the SF Chase Center
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bay Area man tracks stolen laptop for 2 years, 7,000 miles
3 killed in Oakland shooting
Report: PG&E exploring selling gas assets to cover possible wildfire payouts
Accuweather Forecast: Rain, gusty winds arrive overnight
College Football Playoff visitors enjoy San Jose fan festivities
Show More
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
WHOA: Check out progress on Warriors' new home in SF
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Shower gel from Rituals Spa, $10 credit to Caviar
More News