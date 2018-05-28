MEMORIAL DAY

Memorial Day volunteers leave roses at thousands of Presidio graves

Volunteers placed a red rose on each grave to honor and remember soldiers during Memorial Day ceremonies at the Presidio in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of spectators are attending Memorial Day ceremonies at San Francisco's Presidio on Monday.

Volunteers fanned out across the National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans in a unique way. "We're going to drop 26,000 red roses on every headstone," said Daniel Negron from Recology Sunset Scavenger.

Recology Sunset Scavenger employees organized the event, which was inspired by a similar gesture at Arlington National Cemetery.

Many of the employee volunteers are veterans themselves, but anyone was invited to help. "It's the ultimate sacrifice, it's humbling to be here," said U.S. Navy Reservist Boyd McGowen.

By 10 a.m., each grave had a rose.

All of the flowers were donated by Recology.

