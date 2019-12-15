Military investigates suspected 'white power' gesture flashed by cadets, midshipmen during Army-Navy game

Screenshots from the game's telecast show cadet and midshipmen in the crowd making an "OK" gesture with their hands. The gesture was seen during an ESPN broadcast segment.
Let’s make them go viral. Retweet.— Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) December 14, 2019
This happened on national television today. These two felt like it was okay to put up a white power symbol on national tv. Mind you, they are apart of the navy. #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/SdkCTJ0vhK
While the symbol has many innocuous connotations, the Anti-Defamation League said it became a popular way for right-leaning individuals to troll the left. Ironically, some white supremacists soon participated in such tactics.
"There are white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Klansmen who have increasingly begun using the use of the symbol both to signal their presence to the like-minded, as well as to identify potentially sympathetic recruits among young trolling artists flashing it," the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote.
In a statement, West Point said it is "looking into" the matter.
"At this time, we do not know the intent of the cadets," the statement read.
"We are aware and will be looking into it," said Cmdr. Alana Garas, a spokesperson for the U.S. Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Maryland.
U.S. Coast Guard leaders last year reprimanded an officer who used a similar hand sign during a television broadcast.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.