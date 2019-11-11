More protests expected at BART stations after man handcuffed for eating sandwich

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More people may protest at BART stations this week by eating sandwiches on platforms and other paid areas.
It's to protest the actions of the transit agency's police force.
Cellphone video captured BART police detaining a man and then handcuffing him a week ago.
Officers say he violated BART's rules by eating inside the system's paid area.
Police say he was handcuffed for refusing to provide his name and then resisting arrest. He was later cited and released.
That incident sparked protests where people ate on a station platform over the weekend.
