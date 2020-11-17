racism

EXCLUSIVE: California woman wields stun gun while accusing family of 'acting like Black people' in 'white neighborhood'

The Jones family captured their neighbor asking, "Why don't you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?"
By
DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Black family living in Discovery Bay is speaking out, first to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim, after experiencing a white neighbor commanding them to "stop acting Black" in their "white neighborhood" while wielding a stun gun.

Gerritt Jones and his family have lived in the serene neighborhood for 12 years and say they've never had any issues involving the woman they identify as Adana Dean, who lives across the street.

Jones' 13-year-old son was out with him and their 2-year-old pit bull, Dice, on Monday afternoon when Dean approached them asking questions about their dog.

VIDEO: Fremont woman goes on racist rant, targeting neighbor and 10-year-old girl: 'Go back to China'
EMBED More News Videos

A Fremont mom is speaking out exclusively to ABC7 News after she and her 10-year old daughter encountered a woman, multiple times in one day, going off on a racist rant in their very own neighborhood.



After what seemed like an innocuous encounter, Gerritt's sister Jarielle tells ABC7 News Dean then went to their home, accusing Dice of attacking her small dog, which she held in one hand and the stun gun in the other.

Jone's Ring surveillance captured Dean saying, "You know what, you're a Black person in a white neighborhood and you're acting like one. Why don't you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?"

ABC7 News' Dion Lim went to the Dean home in search of comment. She was greeted by a man who confirmed he was Mr. Dean and acknowledged his wife was indeed the one involved in Monday's incident but didn't want to comment, claiming it was a "minor incident." He then shut the door.

Gerritt says he and Black people have experienced racism before but never expected it to happen in this way. He calls this a learning experience for his whole family, especially his son. It's why he's choosing to speak out.

EXCLUSIVE: Multiracial family threatened with violence in Burlingame while wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts

"I want my son to grow up and be proud of who he is I don't want him to be afraid to go places because he's afraid of racial tension or that he won't be accepted."

Watch ABC7 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story from reporter Dion Lim.

VIDEO: What motivates a 'Karen'? Experts weigh in on popular term
EMBED More News Videos

You've probably heard the term 'Karen' to describe someone who uses privilege to get their way at the expense of others. Experts weigh in on the popular term and what might motivate these people.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydiscovery bayracismrace in americacaught on camerarace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACISM
AMA recognizes racism as threat to public health
FACEism series: Moving toward a better understanding of each other
School official resigns over wife's 'racist' tweets
FACEism: A history of voter suppression in the US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm to soak North Bay, before rain moves into South Bay
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
CA lawmakers reportedly travel to Hawaii despite advisory
Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets
AccuWeather forecast: Rain then showers today, more showers tomorrow
Show More
Small businesses hit breaking point as Newsom issues new lockdown
Here's what move into purple tier means for school districts
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Facebook, Twitter CEOs pressed by Senate on election handling
Bay Area doctors prepare for hospital surge amid COVID-19 spike
More TOP STORIES News