Name change underway at San Anselmo's Sir Francis Drake High School, district says

EMBED >More News Videos All of a sudden, the British explorer Sir Francis Drake has been getting a bad name. In Plymouth, England, there has been a movement to remove his statue - and now there is a similar drive to erase him from Marin County.

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County's Tamalpais Union High School District is in the process of changing the name of Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, the district confirmed Wednesday afternoon.According to the district superintendent, "the name change process has begun."This news comes after a 30-foot tall sculpture of Sir Francis Drake was removed Wednesday near the Larkspur Ferry Terminal in Marin County.Calls to remove the statue circulated because of the British explorer's history of slave trading.The superintendent of the Tamalpais Union High School District said a group of staff members came forward to the district in June with a desire to change the name of the high school."While we engage in the process of renaming the school, we believe that it is important to remove or cover the harmful symbols associated with the current school name," Superintendent Tara Taupier said in a statement to ABC7 News.Photos earlier in the day Wednesday showed the sign bearing the name of the high school being taken down.The superintendent went on to say in her statement, "We know not all community members agree with the decision to change the name or the symbols associated therein, and those community members will be provided an opportunity to engage in our process. It is our hope that all sides can be heard and we can move forward with a new name that is unifying and inclusive."A letter that went out to parents reads, in part, "that a school name should reflect our values and our commitment to creating a safe and healthy learning environment for all students."The letter went on to say that the school encourages parents to participate and offer ideas for the upcoming change: