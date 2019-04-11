Society

Owner of 'Flintstone House' to counter-sue town of Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- The owner of the controversial "Flintstone House' in Hillsborough is counter-suing the town.

RELATED: Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit

The town first sued Florence Fang, calling her home a public nuisance.

She purchased the famed home, which can be seen from Interstate 280, back in 2017.

Fang has since added a herd of dinosaur sculptures and other landscaping structures to accommodate future parties.

VIDEO: 'Flintstone House' owner gives ABC7 exclusive tour of Hillsborough home off 280, says she's fighting city lawsuit
EMBED More News Videos

It's the residence that's divided lawmakers in Hillsborough and those who live there. Here's an exclusive look inside the "Flintstone House" in Hillsborough.



The suit alleges Fang's modifications are in violation of several municipal codes.

"Is it really about Dino, Fred, Wilma or Betty?" asked her attorney, Angela Alioto. "Or is it about treating Mrs. Fang differently because she has a dream, and she's Chinese, and because this is Hillsborough?"

The Flintstone House isn't Fang's primary residence, but she bought it as a party and event space.

Fang thanked those who have shown her support and she vows to continue to fight for the home.

Watch Thursday's press conference below:
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of the controversial "Flintstone House' in Hillsborough is countersuing the city. "They had no right to even trespass, they had no right to tell her what she calls art and what is art," her lawyer says.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhillsboroughbizarreneighborbuzzworthylawsuithomecartoonneighborhoodabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Hillsborough suing owner of iconic 'Flintstone House'
Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit
Take a look inside Hillsborough's 'Flintstone House' in 1987
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News