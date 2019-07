Owner of 'Flintstone House' to counter-sue town of Hillsborough

EMBED >More News Videos It's the residence that's divided lawmakers in Hillsborough and those who live there. Here's an exclusive look inside the "Flintstone House" in Hillsborough.

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- The owner of the controversial "Flintstone House' in Hillsborough is counter-suing the town.The town first sued Florence Fang, calling her home a public nuisance.She purchased the famed home, which can be seen from Interstate 280, back in 2017.Fang has since added a herd of dinosaur sculptures and other landscaping structures to accommodate future parties.The suit alleges Fang's modifications are in violation of several municipal codes."Is it really about Dino, Fred, Wilma or Betty?" asked her attorney, Angela Alioto. "Or is it about treating Mrs. Fang differently because she has a dream, and she's Chinese, and because this is Hillsborough?"The Flintstone House isn't Fang's primary residence, but she bought it as a party and event space.Fang thanked those who have shown her support and she vows to continue to fight for the home.