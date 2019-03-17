Society

'Flintstone House': Owner gives ABC7 exclusive tour of Hillsborough home off 280, says she's fighting city lawsuit

EMBED <>More Videos

By
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of Hillsborough is suing the owner of the so-called "Flintstone House" for creating structures, statues and home improvements without permits. Homeowner Florence Fang told reporter Vic Lee she will fight the city and gave ABC7 News an exclusive tour of the unique, stone age home.

"Thank you for giving me a chance to tell my story," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

The homeowner gave ABC7 News an exclusive tour of the house and told us she is fighting the City lawsuit against it.



She declined to go on camera but gave ABC7 News an exclusive tour of the now controversial Hillsborough residence.

It's a three-bedroom 2,700 square foot home built in 1976.

RELATED: Take a look inside Hillsborough's 'Flintstone House' in 1987

What's most striking is there are no square rooms, only curved lines everywhere.

In the front yard stands a lifesize statue of Fred Flintstone. He's joined by his wife Wilma and baby dinosaur Dino, and of course, dinosaur eggs.



Let's not forget Flintstones' friends the Rubbles.

In the backyard, away from the public street, there are large dinosaurs, a giraffe, and even Bigfoot surrounded by colorful mushrooms.

VIDEO: Inside Hillsborough's 'Flintstone House' before it was colorful controversy

Florence Fang's favorite room is the "conversation pit."

It's peaceful and private, but the view of the 280 freeway also reminds her that she's not isolated from the world, or from the complaints of some residents and the City of Hillsborough which is suing Fang for creating what it calls a "highly visible eyesore."



Fang thanks her many supporters who have contacted her through social media.

"It makes me realize that I am not the only one fighting for the legendary Flintsones. It is truly an American memory that makes people smile and feel good about themselves."

She says the house and fixtures make her happy.

RELATED: Iconic Flintstons house in Hillsborough gets facelift

It makes her grandchildren happy as well.

"Let's keep Fred and the Dino alive and work together to keep on," Fang said. "I will fight the best I can. Stay tuned."

She has hired renowned San Francisco attorney Angela Alioto to help her do so.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhillsboroughbizarreneighborbuzzworthylawsuithomecartoonneighborhood
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Hillsborough suing owner of iconic 'Flintstone House'
Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit
Take a look inside Hillsborough's 'Flintstone House' in 1987
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in SJ breaks silence
Club soccer coach disputes 'Varsity Blues' UCLA student played on his team
Mourners in SF cheer weapons ban in New Zealand
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Hillsborough mansion murder case fears for his life
Mountain View votes to ban RV street parking
Palo Alto police search for intruder
National Ravioli Day has customers already missing Lucca's
Show More
Wet winter helps replenish groundwater supplies
NFL player uses Bay Area dash cam tech to stop suspect
Cutting the Cord: Streaming services gearing up to lure away cable TV customers
Swells showing promise for Mavericks Challenge
Photos show filthy conditions of rat-infested SoCal home
More TOP STORIES News