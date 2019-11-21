PG&E issues weather 'all clear' for latest round of outages

PG&E has issued a weather "all clear" for its latest round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs and will begin the process of restoring energy to customers.
In the Bay Area, 11,556 customers remain without power in Napa County, 7,962 customers are impacted in Sonoma County and 133 are affected in Solano County.
A Red Flag Warning was canceled in the Bay Area with critical fire conditions tapering overnight.
