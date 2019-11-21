PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E issues weather 'all clear' for latest round of outages

By Jobina Fortson
PG&E has issued a weather "all clear" for its latest round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs and will begin the process of restoring energy to customers.

LIST: Counties, cities affected by PG&E Public Power Safety Shutdown

In the Bay Area, 11,556 customers remain without power in Napa County, 7,962 customers are impacted in Sonoma County and 133 are affected in Solano County.

A Red Flag Warning was canceled in the Bay Area with critical fire conditions tapering overnight.

More TOP STORIES News