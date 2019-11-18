PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: List of counties, cities affected by Bay Area, California shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has notified people about another potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoff is expected to impact approximately 264,000 customers in 22 counties, including portions of the North Bay and East Bay.
Here's a list of all the counties, cities, and customers impacted by outages planned to start Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019:
ALAMEDA (12,200 customers)
Berkeley, Oakland, San Leandro
AMADOR (2,690 customers)
Amador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek
BUTTE (14,110 customers)
Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Stirling City
COLUSA (20 customers)
Arbuckle, Williams
CONTRA COSTA (23,230 customers)
Canyon, El Sobrante, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond
EL DORADO (38,570 customers)
Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Ankum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges
GLEN(230 customers)
Elk Creek
LAKE (13,370 customers)
Clearlake, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Hopland, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Middletown
MARIN (23,440 customers)
Bolinas, Fairfax, Forest Knolls, Inverness, Lagunitas, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Stinson Beach, Woodacre
MENDICINO (3,080 customers)
Gualala, Hopland, Point Arena
NAPA (11,180 customers)
Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Yountville
NEVADA (30,030 customers)
Emigrant Gap, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington
PLACER (12,440 customers)
Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Meadow Vista, Weimar
PLUMAS (780 customers)
Belden, La Porte, Quincy, Story
SHASTA (21,720 customers)
Anderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Manton, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Palo Cedro, Platina, Round Mountain, Shasta, Shingletown, Whitmore
SIERRA (1,160 customers)
Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, North San Juan, Sierra City
SOLANO (1,970 customers)
Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville
SONOMA (39,940 customers)
Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Calistoga, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Penngrove, Rio Nido, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Stewarts Point, Villa Grande, Windsor
TEHAMA (9,530 customers)
Cottonwood, Flournoy, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Red Bluff
TRINITY (50 customers)
Unincorporated areas of Trinity
YOLO (400 customers)
Brooks, Guinda, Rumsey
YUBA (3,940 customers)
Bangor, Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley
For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: List of counties, cities affected by Bay Area, California shutdown
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News