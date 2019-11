PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: List of counties, cities affected by Bay Area, California shutdown

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has notified people about another potential Public Safety Power Shutoff . The shutoff is expected to impact approximately 264,000 customers in 22 counties, including portions of the North Bay and East Bay.Here's a list of all the counties, cities, and customers impacted by outages planned to start Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019:Berkeley, Oakland, San LeandroAmador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter CreekBangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Stirling CityArbuckle, WilliamsCanyon, El Sobrante, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, RichmondCamino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Ankum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin BridgesElk CreekClearlake, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Hopland, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, MiddletownBolinas, Fairfax, Forest Knolls, Inverness, Lagunitas, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Stinson Beach, WoodacreGualala, Hopland, Point ArenaAngwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, YountvilleEmigrant Gap, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, WashingtonAlta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Meadow Vista, WeimarBelden, La Porte, Quincy, StoryAnderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Manton, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Palo Cedro, Platina, Round Mountain, Shasta, Shingletown, WhitmoreAlleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, North San Juan, Sierra CityFairfield, Suisun City, VacavilleAnnapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Calistoga, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Penngrove, Rio Nido, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Stewarts Point, Villa Grande, WindsorCottonwood, Flournoy, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Red BluffUnincorporated areas of TrinityBrooks, Guinda, RumseyBangor, Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley