PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: List of counties, cities affected by Bay Area, California shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has notified people about another potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoff is expected to impact approximately 264,000 customers in 22 counties, including portions of the North Bay and East Bay.

Here's a list of all the counties, cities, and customers impacted by outages planned to start Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019:

ALAMEDA (12,200 customers)
Berkeley, Oakland, San Leandro

AMADOR (2,690 customers)
Amador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek

BUTTE (14,110 customers)
Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Stirling City

COLUSA (20 customers)
Arbuckle, Williams

CONTRA COSTA (23,230 customers)
Canyon, El Sobrante, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond

EL DORADO (38,570 customers)
Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Ankum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges

GLEN(230 customers)
Elk Creek

LAKE (13,370 customers)
Clearlake, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Hopland, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Middletown

MARIN (23,440 customers)
Bolinas, Fairfax, Forest Knolls, Inverness, Lagunitas, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Stinson Beach, Woodacre

MENDICINO (3,080 customers)
Gualala, Hopland, Point Arena

NAPA (11,180 customers)
Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Yountville

NEVADA (30,030 customers)
Emigrant Gap, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington

PLACER (12,440 customers)
Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Meadow Vista, Weimar

PLUMAS (780 customers)
Belden, La Porte, Quincy, Story

SHASTA (21,720 customers)
Anderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Manton, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Palo Cedro, Platina, Round Mountain, Shasta, Shingletown, Whitmore

SIERRA (1,160 customers)
Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, North San Juan, Sierra City

SOLANO (1,970 customers)
Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville

SONOMA (39,940 customers)
Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Calistoga, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Penngrove, Rio Nido, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Stewarts Point, Villa Grande, Windsor

TEHAMA (9,530 customers)
Cottonwood, Flournoy, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Red Bluff

TRINITY (50 customers)
Unincorporated areas of Trinity

YOLO (400 customers)
Brooks, Guinda, Rumsey

YUBA (3,940 customers)
Bangor, Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

