Proposed navigation center in SF causing uproar among small business owners

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- According to business owner Ray Leong, who is spearheading the campaign against the latest proposed navigation center on Evans Avenue in San Francisco, the homeless are bad for the bottom line.Ray Leong said, "We've all had experience with crimes of all nature, arson, theft, drugs, and prostitution. It runs rampant when encampments are set in place."Right now, a navigation center is set up nearby on Bayshore Boulevard and right outside are tents and RVs. Leong and many others who signed his petition to stop the center are sure the same will happen at the proposed site as well.Broor Chau, owner of ABA Auto Service, signed Leong's petition."They pee in front of you. What can you do? We a small business and police not help that's why I don't think it's a good idea," said Chau."We especially need more shelters in neighborhoods like the Bayview where there aren't currently enough resources to serve the people who need them," Mayor London Breed told the Examiner last month.Brandy Gans is one of them and said, "I would really benefit from the opening of a homeless shelter so I'm all for it."Many at California Auto Glass don't mind the site being right across the street."The streets are cleaner, the homeless have a bed to sleep in and a roof," said Eric Sarat.