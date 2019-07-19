Society

Judge declines to issue injunction stopping SF Navigation Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A judge in Sacramento has declined to issue an injunction to stop a homeless navigation center along San Francisco's Embarcadero.

Instead, the judge sent the lawsuit and temporary restraining order request back to City Attorney Dennis Herrera.

RELATED: San Francisco votes to move forward with Embarcadero Navigation Center, despite neighborhood push back

The South Beach and Rincon Hill residents filed the lawsuit nine days ago hoping to stop construction of a 200-bed center that will be located on the Embarcadero near the Bay Bridge.

So far, no further hearings are scheduled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocommunity servicehomelesshousing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SF votes to move forward with Embarcadero Navigation Center, despite push back
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News