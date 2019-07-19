Judge declines to issue injunction stopping SF Navigation Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A judge in Sacramento has declined to issue an injunction to stop a homeless navigation center along San Francisco's Embarcadero.Instead, the judge sent the lawsuit and temporary restraining order request back to City Attorney Dennis Herrera.The South Beach and Rincon Hill residents filed the lawsuit nine days ago hoping to stop construction of a 200-bed center that will be located on the Embarcadero near the Bay Bridge.So far, no further hearings are scheduled.