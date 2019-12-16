PG&E

Protesters rally outside of PG&E headquarters in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A protest against Pacific Gas & Electric is planned for noon Monday outside the company's headquarters on Beale St. in San Francisco.

A coalition of fire survivors, people with disabilities and other allies say they're outraged at how PG&E handled the wildfire settlement was handled following the bankruptcy announcement.

RELATED:Governor Gavin Newsom rejects PG&E's updated bankruptcy reorganization plan

Protesters are also angry about the public safety power outages that PG&E has enforced during hot, dry weather periods.

The group named three demands: for PG&E to give back all shareholder profits until it safely provides power, for PG&E to invest in minority and disabled communities and for the state government to turn PG&E over to the people.

Meanwhile, PG&E has until Tuesday to meet Governor Gavin Newsom's demand that it rework its bankruptcy reorganization plan.

RELATED: 90% of Bay Area residents want to end PG&E's existing operations, poll finds

The Governor said the proposal the company submitted last Thursday does not do enough to enhance safety enforcement, and must negotiate changes before it can tap into a state fund to pay $13 billion in fire claims.

The fund is a key part of the company's plan to emerge from bankruptcy.

In a statement, PG&E said "We are committed to getting victims paid, continuing to implement changes across our business to improve our operations for the long term and emerging from Chapter 11 as a financially sound utility.
