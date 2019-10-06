SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sometimes a little dancing can be the best medicine.
Above is video for you courtesy of a San Francisco Fire Department EMT taking a little dance break at 6th and Jessie streets.
You can hear Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" playing and one of the EMTs decides to get the party going -- and the impromptu celebration in the middle of the street begins.
No need to judge the dance moves; this was clearly a fun little break from the grind for everyone.
San Francisco EMT joins dance party in street
