San Francisco EMT joins dance party in street

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sometimes a little dancing can be the best medicine.Above is video for you courtesy of a San Francisco Fire Department EMT taking a little dance break at 6th and Jessie streets.You can hear Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" playing and one of the EMTs decides to get the party going -- and the impromptu celebration in the middle of the street begins.No need to judge the dance moves; this was clearly a fun little break from the grind for everyone.