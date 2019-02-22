San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi has died, sources say

ABC7news has learned SF Public Defender Jeff Adachi died while traveling. Friend says he had health problems. Another reliable source tells us it was a heart attack. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) February 23, 2019

ABC7news has learned SF Public Defender Jeff Adachi died while traveling. Friend says he had health problems. Another reliable source tells us it was a heart attack. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) February 23, 2019

Deeply saddened tonight to learn of the passing of Jeff Adachi. Our condolences to his family, his friends and colleagues in the @sfdefender office. — SFPD Chief Scott (@SFPDChief) February 23, 2019

Sources are telling ABC7 News that five-term San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi has passed away.Friends say Adachi died while traveling. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital Friday.Adachi served in the San Francisco Public Defender's office for 33 years, and was first elected to head the office in 2001. He was known as a watchdog for police misconduct. He was a vocal critic of the San Francisco Police during the racist text scandal that rocked the department in 2015.Most recently, Adachi's office convinced a jury to find an undocumented man not-guilty of murder in the Kate Steinle case.Adachi was also a vocal advocate for bail reform and ran for San Francisco mayor in 2011 with the hopes of fixing the city's pension problems.Adachi was 59-years-old.