BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Program launched in Santa Clara County to help people adopt conservation lifestyle

EMBED </>More Videos

With the recent rain, some people are probably not thinking about the drought-- but others are. Despite improvements, water officials are still urging residents to adopt a conservation lifestyle. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
With the recent rainfall, most people are probably not thinking about the drought. But water officials are still urging residents to adopt a conservation lifestyle. To that end, the Santa Clara Valley Water District has launched a new component to its rebate program to help with those efforts.

San Jose resident Paul Boeme took advantage of the program by installing a new rain barrel on his family's property earlier this week.

RELATED: East Bay bracing for heavy rains and wind

"It took me a few days, and I won't tell you that it was completely all fun, but it was a good challenge," said Boeme. "It was a boost, and an incentive to go out and do it soon, as opposed to putting it off."

Rain barrels, rain gardens, and cisterns, which can all be used to keep rainwater onsite for reuse within the landscape, are now available for a rebate.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to provide supplemental irrigation," said Justin Burks of the Santa Clara Valley Water District. "It's a locally controlled water supply, either directly right off your roof, or from the clouds above us."

In this case, Boeme received a $35 rebate for installing a 50-gallon rain barrel. He paid just over $100 on the materials and installation and hopes to recoup the cost in water savings within the next couple of years.

RELATED: Consumer Reports has tips to save money on your next water bill

"You may not see a huge benefit to the environment... I might not see it, but by using less water, we have actually more water for wildlife, for fish in the rivers and streams," said Boeme. "Spring water works miracles in the garden, so I'm glad to be recycling the water that was part of that miracle."

The district expects to have enough funding to cover every customer who qualifies for the program.

As with all water district rebates, you have to apply and first get approval before buying any equipment or starting any work. Go here for more information.

Below you can find links to each county's suggestion on how to harvest rainwater:







Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyraindrinking watercalifornia waterwater conservationwatersanta clara countybuilding a better bay areaSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Streets around the Bay Area seeing major improvements
Japantown project preserving cultural history while providing housing
City crews clear big Oakland homeless encampment
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
More building a better bay area
SOCIETY
BART changing schedule to start morning rides at 5 a.m.
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Japantown project preserving cultural history while providing housing
City crews clear big Oakland homeless encampment
More Society
Top Stories
Incoming storm to bring high winds, potential flooding
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moving through the Bay Area
BART changing schedule to start morning rides at 5 a.m.
Special craft beer draws large crowds to Santa Rosa and Windsor breweries
Should Stephen Curry run for president? Ayesha says 'heck yeah'
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay chamber music, Peter's kettle corn
San Mateo restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
Jared Goff remains close friends with high school teammates
Show More
Oakland police conduct search in Lake Merritt after chase
Oakland Tech High School students hold walkout
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
East Bay bracing for heavy rains and wind
Warriors warning fans about counterfeit tickets
More News