WEATHER

East Bay bracing for heavy rains and wind

Public works crews will watch this section of Alhambra Valley Rd. in Martinez, Calif. that was washed out in winter 2017. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The hills may get greener but the runoff from all the rain ahead could cause problems, especially in central and western Contra Costa County. Public works crews have been cleaning out culverts for the last four days, working 10 hours a day preparing for Friday night's storm .

Deputy Director Mike Carlson says they are keeping an eye on the section of Alhambra Valley Rd. that washed out in the winter of 2017. Still only one lane of traffic can pass through where the road collapsed.

RELATED: How meteorologists calculate ABC7 Storm Impact Scale

Mark Tigchelaar's home fronts that road and he said he experienced serious problems with runoff from the last set of storms in January. He and his neighbors are cleaning up debris and he expects to be up all night as the powerful storm rolls through. The steep hills and heavy rain could be a bad combination.


Carlson says much of the county received more than 5 inches of rain in January so in many places the soil is already supersaturated. What helps is the lack of rain over the last week.

"Stay out stay alive." Warning signs, as always, are posted along Walnut Creek culverts. Carlson says if the rain falls hard enough overnight, those culverts could fill quickly with up to 4 feet of fast flowing water. He says there is also potential for downed trees and power lines given the winds that are expected.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormstorm damagewindcontra costa countyMartinezWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Incoming storm to bring high winds, potential flooding
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
Accuweather Forecast: 3-moderate storm tonight, showers through Tuesday
Winter storm preparations underway across South Bay
More Weather
Top Stories
Incoming storm to bring high winds, potential flooding
Should Stephen Curry run for president? Ayesha says 'heck yeah'
San Mateo restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
Jared Goff remains close friends with high school teammates
Oakland police conduct search in Lake Merritt after chase
Oakland Tech High School students hold walkout
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: 3-moderate storm tonight, showers through Tuesday
Show More
Warriors warning fans about counterfeit tickets
Senor Sisig owner talks to ABC7 about SF Mission District restaurant
Salesforce Transit Center in SF to remain closed until June
Magnitude-6.6 quake hits southern Mexico, sways buildings in capital
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
More News