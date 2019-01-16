WEATHER

How meteorologists calculate ABC7 Storm Impact Scale

ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco explains how we calculate our exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. (ABC7 News)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7's exclusive Storm Impact Scale uses a number of weather variables to calculate the impact of storms on you. Each of our experienced meteorologist carefully considers weather conditions to come up with a number that makes sense to you.

ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco shows us how he calculates the Storm Impact Scale and helps us understand what these numbers mean.
Watch the explainer in the video player above to find out.

