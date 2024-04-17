Gov. Gavin Newsom, Norway's Jan Christian Vestre sign new deal in Bay Area to fight climate change

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed his Royal Highness Prince Haakon of Norway on Tuesday. Both California and Norway say they are committed to fighting climate change together and signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Against the backdrop of blue skies and blue water at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal, Governor Gavin Newsom and Norway's Minister of Trade and Industry pledged to combat climate change.

The Minister arrived along with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon and a delegation from Norway.

Norway is latest country to partner with the Golden State in its commitment to international climate collaboration.

"Norway is a world leader in emission-free ferries and green transport is of course one of the areas, where we see potential for more cooperation in the years to come," said Jan Christian Vestre, Minister of Trade and Industry of Norway.

California and Norway announced their new partnership at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal.

"It cements a framework for collaboration, exchange data and best practices to create solutions that advance climate action and support economic growth," said Dee Dee Myers, a Senior Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development.

"(It is) to share, to learn to cooperate, and to quicken the pace of change together," said Vestre.

California has been a leader in climate change.

"(We are) the first state in the U.S. to require alternative fuel vehicles by 2035," said Newsom. "We dominate in electric vehicles, we're dominating on battery storage, 757 percent increase in just the past few years in battery storage. "

Norway's leaders say reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment have become top priorities.

Governor Newsom applauds Norway for being an environmental leader.

"The work you've done to change the way you produce and consume energy, the work you've done to advance a low carbon and clean growth footprint and future," said Newsom.

Both California and Norway say moving forward together for a more sustainable and technologically responsible future-- is for the greater good.

"A few years ago, a lot of topics in the M.O.U. used to be science fiction. It's not anymore. We can implement offshore wind. We can implement carbon capture and storage. We do have electric vehicles already, and soon self-driving. Now, it is about speed. It's about collaboration and about letting the industry, public-private partnerships work together. We can speed up the transition, reduce the cost and make it affordable for everybody," said Vestre.

In the past two years, California has pledged to work together with Canada, New Zealand and Japan to tackle the climate crisis.

Earlier this year, Sweden and California renewed their climate partnership.

