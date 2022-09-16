WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign aggressive climate measures during Bay Area visit

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday morning, Governor Gavin Newsom will be in Solano County to sign more aggressive climate measures for the state.

He's expected to lay out some of the details of the $54 billion climate investment included in this year's budget.

RELATED: In push for zero emissions, California bans sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035

California will spend the money on a variety of climate programs - from public transit to wildfire programs and more.

State regulators recently finalized the governor's plan to ban new gas car sales by 2035.

