WATCH LIVE AT 10:30: Governor Newsom, West Coast leaders to sign climate agreement in SF

The goal is to build a low-carbon economy of the future in major West Coast cities.

42 minutes ago
Governor Gavin Newsom and other West Coast leaders will sign a new climate agreement in San Francisco Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Francisco Thursday to sign a major climate agreement with his West Coast counterparts.

The governors of Oregon and Washington, as well as British Colombia's premier, will be at the signing, along with Mayor London Breed.

This group has been working as part of the Pacific Coast Collaborative.

The goal is to build a low-carbon economy of the future in major West Coast cities.

