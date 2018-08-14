Report says San Francisco’s 311 service received nearly 15k calls since January about poop on the sidewalks and streets. A new “Poop Patrol” will soon be assigned to try to find the human messes before you do. pic.twitter.com/GCRDo2EK4r — carolyn tyler (@ctylerabc7) August 14, 2018

A report says that San Francisco's 311 service received nearly 15,000 calls since January about feces on the sidewalks and streets.San Francisco announced Tuesday that a new "poop patrol" will soon be assigned to try and find the human messes before you do.The Department of Public Works already has a steam cleaning crew to respond to complaints but is now trying this more proactive approach.A staff of six will now be dispatched to look for the waste and clean it up before it's reported.If you do see poop, please call 311.