San Francisco announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets

A worker cleans off San Francisco city streets in this photo taken on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A report says that San Francisco's 311 service received nearly 15,000 calls since January about feces on the sidewalks and streets.

RELATED: London Breed says she'll be 'aggressive' in cleaning SF streets

San Francisco announced Tuesday that a new "poop patrol" will soon be assigned to try and find the human messes before you do.

The Department of Public Works already has a steam cleaning crew to respond to complaints but is now trying this more proactive approach.

A staff of six will now be dispatched to look for the waste and clean it up before it's reported.

If you do see poop, please call 311.

