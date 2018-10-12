More than 50 striking Marriott hotel workers are risking arrest Friday evening as they sit on Fourth Street in San Francisco to demand higher wages, union officials said.As of 5:20 p.m., the workers were sitting on the street outside the Marriott Marquis hotel, according to officials with Unite Here Local 2, which represents at least some of the workers.The officials said Unite Here Local 2850 president Wei-Ling Huber has been arrested.The workers are striking to try to force Marriott and other hotels to pay a wage high enough that workers don't have to work more than one job.