2,500 Marriott workers go on strike in San Francisco

Thousands of Marriott Hotel workers in San Francisco and San Jose are on strike. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Approximately 2,500 Marriott Hotel workers walked off their job Thursday in San Francisco and onto a picket line, demanding a new contract and higher wages.

RELATED: South Bay Marriott Hotel workers on strike say Silicon Valley location is impacting their lives

The Westin St. Francis Hotel was none of seven properties owned by Marriott where picket lines went up before dawn.

"I'm one rent payment away from the streets because it's so hard to live in the Bay Area," said Nicholas Javier, server at the St. Francis Hotel.



Housekeepers, Bellman, cooks, servers and maintenance workers are members of Unite Here Local 2 Union.

Union representatives say hospitality workers have been without a contract since August. They are asking for a living wage, better workplace safety and job security.

"We've seen a huge change in the last five years of what it takes to get by in the Bay Area, Marriott has not kept up with that," said Unite Here representative, Rachel Gumpert.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for Marriott Hotels said, "We are disappointed that Unite Here has chosen to resort to a strike at this time. During the strike our hotels are open and we stand ready to provide excellent service to our guests."



Some guests staying at the Marriott Marquis Hotel said they got letters in the room from management saying no services would change because of the strike.

Striking workers said they won't go back to work until Marriott returns to the bargaining table in good faith.
