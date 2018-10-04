SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Roughly 220 Marriott Hotel workers on strike, met outside of the hotel's location on Market Street in Downtown San Jose.
The group joined thousands of Marriott Hotel workers in San Francisco and across the U.S. who walked off the job early Thursday morning.
According to a press release by Unite Here Local 19 union representatives, "Three of the most crucial points of disagreement include the need for Marriott to be a leader in the hospitality industry-- and recognize their role as the largest and most profitable hotel company in the world and offer workers jobs that are enough for them to live on."
Another demand is job protection in the face of innovation and new technology-- referring to advancements that happen every day in the tech capital of the world.
San Jose Marriott workers tell ABC7 News, they just want to be able to make ends meet. Many recognize the reputation of the Silicon Valley region is different from anywhere else around the world.
"I have worked for this company for over 15 years, but for this hotel about three years and a half," Sonia Fabian, a server at the San Jose location, said.
Fabian and other workers are members of Unite Here Local 19. Union leaders and picket signs called for "one job" to be enough to live in the Silicon Valley.
"Right now, these workers that you see in the picket line, they have to work two or three jobs to make ends meet," Enrique Fernandez said.
.@Marriott hotel workers in San Jose are on strike this morning. I’m detailing the most crucial points of disagreement at 11 a.m. #abc7now #RIGHTNOW pic.twitter.com/FanT8KmVht— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) October 4, 2018
Fernandez is the union's business manager. He says another concern is whether the "one job" workers want will even be around with the advancements in technology.
"Are we going to lose our jobs because a robot is going to deliver an amenity to the rooms?," he said. "I mean, that's why we are confronting now, and they have to talk to us!"
Fernandez said workers and union leaders understand innovation is inevitable, especially in the tech capital of the world. However, he says those on strike deserve to know how Marriott's decisions are going to impact their worlds.
Sonia Fabian described her hardship, "I'm supporting three kids and all I'm asking for is one job to be enough to support my family."
Speaking with ABC7 News, Fabian's voice was nearly gone. She and the 220 others gathered outside the San Jose location as early as 4 a.m. Thursday.
The group plan to remain on strike until their demands are met.
