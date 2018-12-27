SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Even though the holiday is barely over it appears many have already begun taking down their Christmas trees, as witnessed by the ones lining the curb in neighborhoods across San Francisco. But the Department of Public Works, along with Recology and the Department of the Environment say, not so fast.
Some residents like Mona Hoher in San Franciso's Marina district who says the trees are an eyesore.
"In a couple of days, it's going to be overwhelming. Just too much!"
The trees are also a safety hazard.
"Every year we have situations where trees are dry and get lit up and start fires," says Mohammed Nuru of the DPW.
How long do you keep your Christmas 🎄 tree up? @RecologySF doesn't collect until the 1st week of January ✨ yet they're all over sidewalks now! 😲
Nuru, along with members of Recology and the Department of the Environment, spent part of the day downtown with giant wood chippers to remind residents of the 500-plus tons of Christmas trees that get collected and mulched after collection. Collection starts on your regularly scheduled collection day the first week of January and continues into the second week.
Davion Colemon works for the DPW and was picking up trash and needles in the Marina when we witnessed her trying to maneuver around a Christmas tree, discarded on its side, not far from Marina Boulevard.
"Christmas was just two days ago! Why are you already throwing your tree away! So yes, it's driving me a little crazy!"
Along with driving her crazy, it's actually an inconvenience.
"The rainwater makes them stick to the ground so I have to wait for them to dry up before I can sweep up anything," says Colemon.
Trees that get mulched will them be redistributed to commercial buildings and around trees and shrubbery in various neighborhoods in the city.
For more information on recycling schedules where you live, visit the Recology website here.
