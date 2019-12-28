building a better bay area

San Francisco homeless and dirty streets addressed through holidays, even by President Trump

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize San Francisco's homeless and crime problems.



However, in recent months, the city's clean-up efforts have started to pay off -- but as the mayor has said, it's going to take a lot more resources and time.

Despite what President Trump says about San Francisco, the city has demonstrated it's trying to take care of its homeless population.

Still, Supervisor Matt Haney of the Tenderloin district says he's not ready to pat himself on the back.

"The questions is for us is how hard can we work and fight for more solutions so that people really do see a difference on out streets," Haney said.

The city has lots of places that resemble an oasis -- like Flora Grubb, a peaceful and tranquil garden place in San Francisco's Bayview district -- but outside those structures, we often see the unpredictability of a neighborhood.

RELATED: SF Mayor Breed, city officials call Embarcadero Navigation Center 'dignified' environment during tour

If you drive down Jerrold Avenue, the same block as Flora Grubb Gardens, a section of that street is lined up with RVs and people living in their cars -- like Rick Britton who's been living there for the past five months.

"It's been really cold and wet and we don't have clothes," said Britton.

There's no shame when rummaging for food among the piles of garbage and nothing seems to be done about the human waste seeping down the drains.

RELATED: City of San Francisco receives $415-million windfall, large portion slated to fight homelessness

The long line of tents seems to disappear along the railroad tracks.

"It gives them some kind of direction for them to know they're somewhere to be instead of being nowhere," said a woman who told us she hangs out there.

The city and non-profits like Glide have staff trying to reach out to people who need services, but not everyone accepts the help.
Chris Cook has been living in this van for nearly a year.

"If someone came up and said hey you want permanent housing, move in today," Cook said. "You would have to be, if you say no, you'd probably go to a looney bin or something."

Even in these moments of despair, Rick Britton says he still holds onto hope.

"We have too much money in San Francisco and too many resources. They just need to come up with a better conclusion and with our mayor, I think she'll do it," he added.

RELATED: San Francisco opens first RV lot for homeless

The city estimates there are 313 RVs and 119 cars in the city that are home to individuals and families.

The homeless crisis does not recognize the holidays, and part of building a better Bay Area is exposing things that don't necessarily make us happy.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areahomelesssf homeless projectcarpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
VIDEOS: ABC7 celebrates 70 years of local news in Bay Area
Referendum petition successfully challenges so-called "RV ban" in Mountain View
Big changes coming to VTA bus routes in South Bay
SF broken parking meters cause challenges for drivers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens killed in Pleasanton Christmas night crash ID'd
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
Vallejo PD 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby over phone
Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 missing since Thursday
Petition to eliminate plastic bags from Target stores
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after more than 36-hour closure
Show More
Martinez News-Gazette printing its final edition
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Box truck lands on its cab after I-680 crash
6 escape fire at red-tagged warehouse in Oakland
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers QB makes court appearance
More TOP STORIES News