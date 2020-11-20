Ski resorts open with new rules amid COVID-19 pandemic

Resorts like Northstar are welcoming guests back.
You will have to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.
WATCH: We get an inside look at how Tahoe Ski resorts are gearing up to make it work.
Also, there is a new reservation system that limits the number of people on the slopes.
"And we're really confident that we would will be able to accommodate guests when they would like to ski 26 for the vast majority of days," said Kayla Elias, with Northstar.
This morning was the first of many special ones on the mountain. Thanks to everyone who joined us for an amazing Opening Day. We're so excited to welcome our Northstar family back for the winter season!⠀— Northstar California (@Northstar_CA) November 20, 2020
"I'm all for it. I like the reservation system. In theory, it keeps the numbers down. I'm happy that it's socially-distanced. And then I'll ski really fast to keep the corona away from me," said Andre Mandel, a skier.
Nobody will have to share a lift with anyone who is not in their party.
Most dining will move outdoors due to restrictions on people gathering indoors.