Coronavirus

Coronavirus Impact: Tahoe resorts temporarily closing over COVID-19 concerns

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Coronavirus closures are now impacting Tahoe ski resorts.

Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood ski resorts will be closed starting Sunday, March 15.

RELATED: Cancellations, closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

Vail Resorts, which owns all three, made the decision to close all North American mountain resorts until Monday, March 23.

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows is also suspending operations tomorrow with no immediate plans to reopen.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorthern californialake tahoelake tahoecoronavirusski resortsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News