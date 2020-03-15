Coronavirus Impact: Tahoe resorts temporarily closing over COVID-19 concerns

Effective tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, Squaw Alpine will be suspending operations until further notice. We believe this is in the best interest of our guests, employees, & local community. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/vzHhrgHKeC pic.twitter.com/neYTUSzUf2 — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) March 15, 2020

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Coronavirus closures are now impacting Tahoe ski resorts.Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood ski resorts will be closed starting Sunday, March 15.Vail Resorts, which owns all three, made the decision to close all North American mountain resorts until Monday, March 23.Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows is also suspending operations tomorrow with no immediate plans to reopen.